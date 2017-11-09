November 9, 2017

Alan Harawitz

FINDING RELIGION

The lox man is waiting

behind the counter

in the back of the store,

an anachronism under an ancient

blue Dodger baseball cap,

gray hair and goatee surrounding

his pudgy pink cheeks and flabby chin.

It doesn’t hurt that his name is Nathan

and that he speaks with the slightest

Jewish inflection when he says,

“Hi, what can I get you?”

It’s one of those gourmet supermarkets

so prevalent in big cities these days.

For the last twenty years

I’ve been feeling like a man

left out on the desert with only a canteen

suddenly finding himself in the middle

of a freshwater spring.

I have memorized Nathan’s schedule,

hours and days,

his name as indelible in my mind

as my password at the ATM.

He is an artist, a genius of sorts,

an inspiration to workers everywhere,

a man who knows how to cut lox

with the skill of a surgeon,

the slices so thin you can barely

see through them, each one uniform

and together laid out like a mosaic

on the white wrapping paper.

He offers me a taste to help me decide

and he takes one himself before commenting:

“This piece is a little salty because it’s too

close to the head. Let me get you a different one.”

I’m staring at him like he’s God

and maybe he is: “Too close to the head?”

His generosity is overwhelming,

his wisdom beyond question.

“A quarter of a pound, please,” I say,

exiting like a disciple walking on air.

—from Rattle #18, Winter 2002

Tribute to Teachers

__________

Alan Harawitz: “A retired teacher, I spend about none months of the year in my native Brooklyn, New York, and the remainder in central Maine. Evenings are spent listening to NPR, then writing poetry to the sound of the loons crying at the moon.”