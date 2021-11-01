Pankaj Khemka

TRAFFIC STOP

The officer asked, Do you know why

I pulled you over? So I tried to explain about the correlation

between an unhappy childhood and the need

to pull, about how Elon Musk invented Teslas

because we’re all characters

in Grand Theft Auto , about needing to outrun

my future, but he wanted to see my license and registration

so I pointed at his chest with my gold finger (in the shape of a gun)

showed him the Valentine’s cards stuffed in my glovebox

handed him a snapshot of my border collie at the beach

because a badge needs a quota like a chew toy

needs a puppy, but he asked me to step

out of the car, put the world in a backwards spell,

touch my eyes with my nose

closed, so I put on my blue

shoes, walked heel to toe,

cartwheeled for the crowd, asked

if he could share his body-

cam video on my wall, which is to say I promised

to donate a kidney for the Policeman’s Ball, which is to say I signed

his autograph book

and as he rolled away, the radio played,

there will be an answer, let it be, let it be.

—from Rattle #73, Fall 2021

Tribute to Indian Poets

__________