Tishani Doshi

JEFF BEZOS GOES TO SPACE AND BECOMES A BHAKTI POET

“I! I! A terrible thing.

Run from it if you can.”

—Kabir

We must believe Jeff bows down

in all that darkness. That his transformation

occurs the way a new star burns out

of the cloudy egg that has sheltered it.

For so long, they have been trying to tell

him, Journey within, in order to slay

your inner deer. The city of your body

is your own green garden. Like all men

who believe they have the right to go on

forever, Jeff thought the word emperor

came from empyrean. He wanted

to get there first. He had never experienced

the discomfort of being a guest too long

in someone’s home. What Jeff saw,

he beheld and owned. From above

he sees there will never be enough time.

We can only survive by closing the gaps—

these globs of dust around us, the whole

cosmic past—an inferno, still simmering

out there on the horizon. Waves rise

through his body, and he gets it now,

he really gets it. The body is as boundless

as the universe. Every window inside him

opens. Look how our planet gleams

like the bud of a rare blue lotus—oh!

It’s why bliss is always described

as a kind of burning. We begin and end

with fire. Jeff, listen, if you can.

It’s not too late. We are aglow,

and the future is coming for us.

—from Poets Respond

November 2, 2021

