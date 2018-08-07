August 7, 2018

Amy Miller

TO THE FIREFIGHTERS SLEEPING IN THE YARD

Statistically, your mothers know, those hotshot

tragedies hardly ever happen. They worry more

for your lungs, your feet (twenty-six bones

of curled arboreal they once could hold). They worry

what you’re eating (warm burritos wrapped in foil,

handed to you by a shy two-year-old girl) and of course

they dream of horses running, a cat taking refuge

under a car that flashes, boils, melts, they dream

of the strange tornadoes birthing, devouring,

throwing metal and glass, dream of the houses

they raised you in, the thin roofs peeling up,

how the smoke whistles and crackles with its particles

that were everything, everyone it took, how it snows

its flecks of everything, everyone down like night,

like sleep.

Statistically, one grown child looks

much like another, sooty, spent, a war-stained face

turned away. This infuriates mothers, not knowing

if you’re theirs while they scratch at the screen trying

to blow up some twice-removed photo (taken by a man

whose house you saved with your axes that slumber

beside you and a single hose stretched to the limit,

now slack). But any mother (anyone) can recognize

this: the way you curl against the ground while catastrophe

shrieks on, how you (all of us) have to lay down

your weapons just for an hour and sink into that

dark old well of refuge, one hand between your knees.

—from Poets Respond

Amy Miller: “For the past two weeks, my home in southern Oregon has been surrounded by wildfires and choked with smoke. For us, it’s nothing new; people around here know more about evacuation levels, AQIs, and smoke masks than anyone should have to, and many locals are parents of firefighters. One friend recently told me that she doesn’t worry much about her firefighter son dying by fire—it’s rare, statistically—but she constantly worries about how much smoke he breathes in. When a photo of five firefighters sleeping in a yard went viral a few days ago, symbolizing the massive Carr Fire that tore into the city of Redding, California, two hours south of us, I thought of my friend and her son. And then a video of a little girl handing out burritos to firefighters in neighboring Anderson, a staging area for the Carr Fire, also made the rounds of social media. The older I get and the more I see, the more I get choked up by firefighters and first responders. They’re all someone’s kids out there, working their asses off for us. We can never thank them enough.” (web)