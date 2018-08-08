August 8, 2018

Michael Estabrook

GRAND ILLUSION

After 50 years of responsible adulthood

careers and family, education and financial planning

I am pumping iron again

pressing pulling pushing

through bench presses curls pull-downs

shrugs squats deadlifts

sets and reps, warm-ups and cool-downs

calluses strained hamstrings cold packs heating pads

lifting belts wrist straps muscle magazines

my wife scratching her head biting her tongue …

and all for what? Seriously what?

To realize my illusion that somehow

I can stop time reverse it

even returning to being 17 once more

so I can experience again the mysterious flush

of first love, the power of athletic prowess

the grandeur of intellectual discovery

the vigorous confidence of self-realization

and mastery over all things earthly and beyond.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

__________

Michael Estabrook: “I’ve pursued athletics my whole life from being on the swim team in college and taking kung fu at age 60. Never a professional athlete, but in one form or another, sports have always been an integral part of who I am: swimming, gymnastics, weightlifting, baseball, karate, Kung fu, tai chi, even yoga! Setting physical goals, and working hard to attain them, is critical to me feeling good about myself. In particular, feeling stronger produces greater energy and confidence, not only in athletics but in life in general, including writing poetry.”