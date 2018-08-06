August 6, 2018

Peg Duthie

DECORATING A CAKE WHILE LISTENING TO TENNIS

The commentator’s rabbiting on and on

about how it’s so easy for Roger, resentment

thick as butter still in a box. Yet word

from those who’ve done their homework

is how the man loves to train—how much

he relishes putting in the hours

just as magicians shuffle card after card,

countless to mere humans

but carefully all accounted for.

At hearing “luck” again, I stop

until my hands relax their clutch

on the cone from which a dozen more

peonies are to materialize. I make it look easy

to grow a garden on top of a sheet

of fondant, and that’s how it should appear:

as natural and as meant-to-be

as the spin of a ball from the sweetest spot

of a racquet whisked through the air like a wand.

—from Rattle #60, Summer 2018

Tribute to Athlete Poets

__________

Peg Duthie: “In high school, I reached the state cross-country meet; my trophies share a shelf with my Jane Austen action figure and my Loch Ness Monster caddy. These days I prefer to be on or in water, primarily as a paddleboarder; I’ve also covered tournaments for Tennis Buzz, and I spend more time on horse handicapping and fantasy tennis than I care to reckon up. As an introvert, I’m grateful to sports for opening conversational windows: being able to chat about gear, games, and moves has carried me through coffee breaks, lunch hours, cocktail parties, and business flights. And through those windows come both air and weight, which both clarify and complicate what I can write about.” (web)