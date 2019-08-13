August 13, 2019

Monica Groth Farrar, RN, BSN, BA

THINGS THEY SAVE

Because I stopped

to shine my shoes in the street

with spit on a hankie,

I am fine and dandy

where otherwise I might not be.

Had I ignored wet pigeon shit

dirtying my patent leather,

that baby grand split from rope

on its way out the window

would have pinned me

and my fouled shoes instantly,

nasty trash for garbage collectors.

Somebody didn’t tie the rope

tight or right, who knows?

All I can tell you is when

that piano hit pavement it splintered

in a cacophony of sharps and flats.

You ever hear a piano die?

For luck I put in my trouser pocket

a black key landed to the right of me.

Whenever I do die let my wife

dispose it with the rest of my things.

As long as she buries me

in my one good pair of leather shoes.

* * *

People wondered why

a handsome man married me.

His auburn hair I cut the way he liked.

My quiet mouth was almost pretty.

I licked threads fed through eyes

of silver needles to hem his pants.

My husband was afraid of fire.

I saved the cremation receipt

with his few love letters.

His ashes are under our bed

in a box cheaper than a casket.

Tomorrow I go through his clothes.

—from Rattle #28, Winter 2007

Monica Groth Farrar, RN, BSN, BA: “I wrote ‘Things They Save’ after reading about a man captured in an early daguerreotype because ‘he stopped to shine his shoes in the street.’ Intrigued by the sound of that sentence, I wondered what would happen if I tried to tell the man’s story.”