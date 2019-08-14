August 14, 2019

Marvin Artis

NEW NEGROES

Or saltwater negroes is what they called African

slaves who had been in America for less

than two months, about the length of time

it took slavery to break them. New negroes spoke

no English, were more prone to rebellion and running

away than the others. When they escaped,

slave catchers and Native Americans were rewarded

more money for capturing them the longer

they had been free. They were given the best money

if they brought back their scalps with the ears attached

to be displayed to the others with great effect.

Fatima, one of the new negroes, had grown

accustomed to ears and scalps dangling

from sticks speared into the ground.

What she found unbearable was the sun,

shyly rising each day, smoothing a reluctant smile

across her face before gently stroking her eyelids awake,

then brutally bearing down on her by midday,

flattening every inch of her into the numbest,

dumbest person in the world, and the soil,

cool and moist underneath, that tricked her daily

when she was delirious with exhaustion into thinking her hands

were in a river where she was preparing to bathe herself.

Before she knew it, she disrobed each day at dusk in the middle

of the field until a compassionate hand woke her.

The sun that caresses then bludgeons the soil that

carries a river and bodies forgetting to feel and then

remembering the night that keeps coming and the light

that keeps returning.

—from Rattle #64, Summer 2019

__________

Marvin Artis: “I think one of the things I’m most interested in, in poetry, is the opportunity to connect things that don’t appear to be connected. To bring my own disparate parts together and to also build that infrastructure internally, and then be able to apply that to my relationships with other people. The more connections I can find between disconnected things, the better my connections are with others.”