“There Will Soon be a McDonald’s Happy Meal for Adults” by Sonia Greenfield

Sonia Greenfield

THERE WILL SOON BE A MCDONALD’S HAPPY MEAL FOR ADULTS

—Tweet from NPR News, September 29th

I got my first Happy Meal on a Friday—

after a long week of grading and department

Zooms, of talking my mother through crises

of health, of IEP meetings for my son,

of lotioning the new creases settling in

at the corners of my mouth, which aestheticians

call marionette lines, of the first frost to kill

this summer’s garden—and the red box

with golden arches promised salt,

the comfortable familiarity of fries that taste

like America’s best promise, the tang

of pickles like some primordial brine, but also

something more. The surprise prize inside.

What do you call the existentialism of autumn’s

dying light, red glow just a smudge of catsup

along the horizon, while you wait for

a minimum wage worker to hand you

an analogue for happiness from her

bright window and into the dark recess

of your car? But I digress. The first toy I got

was a Tana French novel, one I read before,

having read them all already. Still, I switched

on the cab light to read, loving, as I do,

murder, and stabbing fries into my mouth.

The next Friday, again, so hungry for a thing

I hoped to feed at Mickey D’s, another red box

full of hope, hope held aloft and motionless

in Marietta’s hands for those split seconds

before I can grab it, hope woven of cars

merry-go-rounding through the pick-up line.

The next toy was a decent bottle of red,

and I shouldn’t have, but I drank half right

where I was parked, close to the building

in order to read last week’s French novel

by the florescence beaming from the dining room

into the sulk of dusk. The following week

I got a certificate for a massage, so I finished

the other half of the bottle in the car, washing

down my early death, dubbed as fast food,

with cabernet, and closing the final pages

of the novel against its doom, all in order

to roll up on the bodywork parlor.

What do you call the existentialism

of men and women starving for touch?

Skin beneath their clothes as urgent

to absorb the masseuse’s oil as an apple pie

dipped into a fryer? Their bodies snaking

in a line through three neighborhoods

just to get in, just to have hands laid

upon them? You don’t have to answer.

It was rumored the following week was

to be, somehow, a hot tub, and the week after

a babysitter, though I don’t know how they

would have pulled it off. We never

found out. For a while cars slipped into

the lot and sat there with engines idling,

silhouettes of their drivers like statues

carved in the name of confusion, then

they backed out into the street again. I heard

that McDonald’s, citing the immense

expense of adult happiness, had

discontinued the program.

—from Poets Respond

October 4, 2022

__________

Sonia Greenfield: “Sometimes you read something in the news, and it begs to be a poem. I mean … as if a McDonald’s meal with a prize could make an adult, like, for-real happy? It’s useful to consider, as Zadie Smith did, the difference between pleasure and joy. No doubt an adult Happy Meal would provide me with a moment of pleasure.” (web)

