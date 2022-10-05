“An Old Man” by C.P. Cavafy

AN OLD MAN
Translated from the Greek by David Mason
—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022
Tribute to Translation
__________
C.P. Cavafy (1863–1933) was a Greek poet, journalist, and civil servant from Alexandria. During his lifetime Cavafy lived in relative seclusion and published little of his work, choosing instead to circulate it among his friends. His most important poems were written after his fortieth birthday, and only published two years after his death. | David Mason: “I started translating poems in the 1980s in my effort to hold on to the bit of Greek I had learned when I was young. Over time, I have refined these translations as best I can. In two of them I come close to Cavafy’s rhymes, which are more brilliant and incisive than mine. The other two poems are free verse in the originals, but even so I find I have to make small alterations to bring them across in English.”