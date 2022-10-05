“An Old Man” by C.P. Cavafy

C.P. Cavafy

AN OLD MAN

An old man, stooped over the table,

sits in the hubbub of a café’s middle,

alone, a newspaper open before his face.

And scorning the misery of age

he thinks how little he engaged

the time when he had strength and speech and grace.

He’s much declined; he knows it, sees it,

though years when he was young still please

by seeming close. How small a span, how small!

He thinks about how good sense laughed

at him, while he believed—how mad!—

that cheat who promised “all the time in the world.”

He recalls the urges he controlled,

joy given up, his caution cold,

and every lost chance that haunts him now.

But all this thinking and remembering

dizzies him. Soon he’s slumbering

at the café table with his head laid down.

Translated from the Greek by David Mason

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

Tribute to Translation

__________

C.P. Cavafy (1863–1933) was a Greek poet, journalist, and civil servant from Alexandria. During his lifetime Cavafy lived in relative seclusion and published little of his work, choosing instead to circulate it among his friends. His most important poems were written after his fortieth birthday, and only published two years after his death. | David Mason: “I started translating poems in the 1980s in my effort to hold on to the bit of Greek I had learned when I was young. Over time, I have refined these translations as best I can. In two of them I come close to Cavafy’s rhymes, which are more brilliant and incisive than mine. The other two poems are free verse in the originals, but even so I find I have to make small alterations to bring them across in English.”

