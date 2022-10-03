“Off to College Abecedarian” by Devon Balwit

Devon Balwit

OFF TO COLLEGE ABECEDARIAN

Arguably, we fit his whole life in a hand-

basket, hauling it through the quad into the dorm, past bowls of

condoms (way more than any two strangers should need!).

Diffidently, he one-last-hugged us before slipping away,

eager to find his place in the sea of

faces (masked and unmasked)

glimpsed through half-open doorways. His father and I thought of our own college

hellos—hello sexual identity, hello spiritual quests, hello

identification with global independence movements. Our

journey home was longer than the one coming. We

knew the house would echo, that the chickens would

lament their lost protector. I wanted not to be that

mother who over-texts, broadcasting loneliness and

need. Still, my finger hovered

over the keys before I took myself for a walk.

Perhaps I also will discover a new me in these newly

quiet days, but I doubt it. Old

ruts run deep. Not like my son, trying a real

shabbat for the first time, learning

the words to prayers I recite only phonetically. It’s

up to him now to save the world and keep us from

veering even more off course. When I see him next,

we’ll have to establish a new balance, the

x of our family mobile subtly shifted. Just

yesterday, I lamented the demands of motherhood. Now, reset to

zero, I mourn the very freedom I’ve regained.

—from Rattle #77, Fall 2022

__________

Devon Balwit: “Many days, I’ll have prepared the greatest lesson I can—bells and whistles, profundity and music—and my students won’t look up from their phones. Writing poetry helps me overcome that soul-crushing frustration. Through poetry, I look past the clock, the institutional drywall, and my thwarted ego. It lets me put my stamp on my experience and stand awhile outside of time.” (web)

