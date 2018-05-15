May 15, 2018

Marjorie Lotfi Gill

THE WRONG PERSON TO ASK

Tehran, 1977

Ask me for the measure of rose water

in baklava, how to butter each layer of filo

away from the corner so it holds itself apart

under heat, or the exact crush of pistachio,

fine as rubble, not yet dust.

Ask why the man squatting on our roof

in the worst sun of Ramadan refused even a sip

of my water, waved it away like a drink offered

in rain. Ask about the fountain out back, its patter

of stray drops against sidewalk the devil’s music.

Hitchi, he’d said, I want nothing.

Ask me how to speak one kind of English

at school and another at home.

Ask about the cherry tree at the bottom

of the garden, and the only time I remember

it in fruit: my father smiling, pulling me

from the cleft of its branches in darkness.

Ask about the bars on my bedroom window.

Ask me how many sugar cubes I could slip into

my chai before Maman Bozorg noticed. (Four.)

Ask about giving live chicks in a cardboard box

as a get-well gift for a child with chicken pox.

Ask why the baker mixed the dough for barbari

in an old claw-footed tub before feeding

stretched handfuls into the mouth of the fire.

Ask about the army of ants, daytimes, and the scattering

of cockroaches, nights, how they can fly into dreams.

Ask about Kadijeh and Anola, their mud-walled hut

squat in our rose garden, tending the Shomal house

and their sealed mouths for twenty-five years.

Ask me about chicken soup for a childhood cold,

the beheading of a bird for my benefit, the refusal

to open my mouth in gratitude.

Ask how the grandfather clock of a samovar,

its bubble and hiss, marks out time in the house.

Ask me how to taarof, how to say no

when you mean yes.

Ask about my Ameh, the warmth of her arms around

my skinny frame, her language that seeped across

my tongue. Ask how I can have forgotten Farsi

and the sound of her voice bidding me, night

after night, to sleep, to let the day go.

Ask me how to listen.

—from Poets Respond

[download audio]

__________

Marjorie Lotfi Gill: “Because I am half Iranian and grew up in Iran, people have been asking me what I think about President Trump pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal this week. This poem is what I wish they would ask instead.” (web)