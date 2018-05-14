May 14, 2018

Tanya Ko-Hong

A BLONDE WHISPERS KOREAN IN MY EAR

We were drunk on homemade wine

at a child’s birthday

when a blonde mom told me

Once I had a Korean boyfriend—

his mother hated me

but how I loved her

food, bulgogi, japchae,

and you know you can’t kiss

after you eat that—

what’s it called—the smelly cabbage

made with salted baby shrimp,

anchovy, garlic, chili …

She giggled,

Chili,

kochu

I know a bad Korean word, she said

Whisper in my ear, I said

Jajee,

Her face bloomed red bong soong ah—

My face a frozen trout

Only a whore uses that word—

Never wives—not even to their husbands

Never moms—not in front of the children

When referring to the penis, a Korean doctor says

songgi—

a Chinese word

even after Koreans invented it

That’s not a bad word, I replied

It’s just a part of the body

Who does she think she is

to say that word?

When I’ve never pronounced

it

with my mouth—

—from Rattle #59, Spring 2018

Tribute to Immigrant Poets

__________

Tanya Ko-Hong: “As an immigrant of the Korean diaspora, I know what it feels like being invisible, voiceless, and powerless. Writing poems has been a long process: even allowing myself to write certain words felt like an impossible transgression. At times I was sick at heart, in pain and angry, but something magical was happening. I was able to expose my own wound through new symbols and images.” (web)