May 16, 2018

Sneha Madhavan-Reese: “I was born and raised in the United States as the child of immigrant parents from India. I became an immigrant myself after my husband and I decided to move our young family to Canada. I often think about how my children are living some of the same experiences I had as a child, growing up far from extended family, with parents whose cultural references and childhood memories all stem from a different place; and I have a greater appreciation for the challenges, far greater than my own, that my parents must have faced. Though I love my adopted country and consider it home, I wonder whether I’ll ever feel as though I completely belong.” (web)