“The Weight” by Gaetan Sgro

THE WEIGHT

How much does a hospital weigh

I’ve tried to estimate

Fluorescent tiled corridors, star-crossed

Friends arriving late

Bags of saline, laundry trucks

Arresting lights and spoiling plates

The best laid plans, the bitter ends

Slant rhymes to ease the breaks

I added up the midnights

And multiplied the days

Divided by the setbacks

And factored in the grace

Untied a stack of letters

And checked the book of names

But after all of this accounting

The sum was something out of range

What is it like to feel

The lightening of such weight

For weeks the leaves along the drive

Have scorched the corners of my eyes

Until today I stepped outside and saw

The naked branches dancing

From across the neighbor’s fields

The verse came charging

The hard clay shook

—from Rattle #81, Fall 2023

Gaetan Sgro: “I’ve never had much vision when it comes to career planning, arriving late to my medical training with only an English degree and an ear for stories. But the compulsion to write, to engage in this often frustrating, occasionally sublime, and ever-evolving process, has always been with me. It will always be with me because I will never get it right.” (web)

