“The Second Pass” by Taylor Mali

Taylor Mali

THE SECOND PASS

The first pass along the whetting stone

creates an edge too fine to last;

the second, more blunting pass

tempers the edge into usefulness.

Together we used to hone blades

so unutterably precise

tomatoes would slice themselves

open to expose their reddest flesh.

Later, in the restaurant’s kitchen,

when the head chef needed a knife,

screaming in French, he came to her

station and used one of hers.

She told me this with pride one night,

then put her hand on my chest

and cried stainless steel tears

I could not understand.

When she jumped from the window

and they searched the apartment,

they found in the bathroom a knife,

its edge unbloodied, as sharp as a razor.

And I keep thinking of the second pass,

how it sharpens as it dulls the working edge,

how the one has a real and necessary need

of the other to do what it does.

—from The Whetting Stone

2017 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Taylor Mali: “In both of the books of poetry I published after Rebecca’s death I tried to include a few poems about her. But they were always so unlike the rest of the manuscript that they couldn’t stay in. I’ve known for a decade that all my poems about Rebecca would need to be published in a collection by themselves. The Whetting Stone is that collection.” (web)

