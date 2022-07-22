“The Very Fortunate Girl” by Lola Haskins

Lola Haskins

THE VERY FORTUNATE GIRL

Imagine! Li Po’s moon

and Giotto’s moon

and Debussy’s moon,

all on the same night!

—from Rattle #76, Summer 2022

__________

Lola Haskins: “Years ago, I was driving home with my five-year-old son, and about halfway there (we lived 13 miles out of town), I saw a harvest moon, and said, Django, did you know that Caesar saw that moon? The week before, he’d figured out that conquerors were called that because they conked people on the head, and when I said, you’re right, but can you name a conqueror, he came up with Julius. After that, we duetted names all the way to the gate. The poem is a solo version of that night. And I am a very fortunate girl, not just because of the moon but because I have Django for a son.” (web)