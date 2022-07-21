“June 24, 2022” by Sarah Russell

Image: “Kennedy Lake” by M-A Murphy. “June 24, 2022” was written by Sarah Russell for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, June 2022, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Sarah Russell

JUNE 24, 2022

We stood hesitant that day, feet anchored

on the splintered pier, sun blistering, glacial

lake gasping cold. It was the year Julie and I

grew boobs, started cramping, felt stirrings

we didn’t talk about, even to each other.

C’mon in, the boys called, but we hung back,

more aware of our bodies than ever before,

the fathoms-deep water, the reach

of mountains and sky—the precipice

of everything.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

June 2022, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, M-A Murphy: “There are several that I love a lot, but this poem gave me shivers as I read it, because I have been that girl, in the background wondering what was happening to my body as I became a teenager and started my period; feeling deeply uncomfortable and overwhelmed at this new reality, but also curious and excited. I love that the poet wrote about the two girls on the pier in the shadows, and not the focal point of the boy jumping off. I really appreciated that. Thank you.”

