“Dino Birthday” by Daphne Frank

DINO BIRTHDAY
The dinosaur isn’t a metaphor.
It has big teeth and yellow eyes
And has a pompom necklace
But it’s not a metaphor
It hangs from the middle of the ceiling
Playing a game of chicken
It’s a paper mâché dinosaur
But it’s not a metaphor
I chipped my tooth
And he made a new one
But it’s not a metaphor
The new one wasn’t green
He made a dino egg
For Max to hit
But it’s not a metaphor
—from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology
__________
Why do you like to write poetry?
Daphne Frank: “I like to write poetry because it gives me a creative and effective way to communicate my feelings.”