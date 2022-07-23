“Dino Birthday” by Daphne Frank

Daphne Frank (age 13)

DINO BIRTHDAY

The dinosaur isn’t a metaphor.
It has big teeth and yellow eyes
And has a pompom necklace
But it’s not a metaphor
 
It hangs from the middle of the ceiling
Playing a game of chicken
It’s a paper mâché dinosaur
But it’s not a metaphor
 
I chipped my tooth
And he made a new one
But it’s not a metaphor
 
The new one wasn’t green
He made a dino egg
For Max to hit
But it’s not a metaphor
 

from 2022 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Daphne Frank: “I like to write poetry because it gives me a creative and effective way to communicate my feelings.”

