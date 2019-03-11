March 11, 2019

Daniel Kossow

THE SENTENCING OF DR. LARRY NASSAR

at the introduction

the one-on-one

semester starter

coffee table conference

my student second semester senior

econ major manicured

tells me that he’s been

slaying

ample female bodies

and having a grand belly laugh

we are [a] similar

color and age and

he correctly assumes

sexual orientation

there is

he assumes again

an understanding between us

about the meaning of the word

slay

my student wants to talk

about conquest

asking nothing

he tips his cap to mine

he wants to see my grail

hear the ways

i talk about my grail

how many grails i have

owned counting

without counting

as they pile up

and are reduced to a verb

which is to say

a wink

which is to say

we flitter

in the comfort of our oneness

in the oneness of our

wounds aggression

in the oneness of our

reducing (so fluent)

all women to plunder

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Daniel Kossow: “I believe that my thoughts are a sense; like seeing, hearing, tasting, touching, and smelling. I have no more say in how my thoughts arise and fall away than I do what passes before my eyes or into my ears. I write poetry because it’s the only way I know how to demarcate just how utterly confusing that is! Poetry allows me to embody my thoughts in sound and image; to watch them grow from random synapse to beauty. And when that works out after all that work, it feels really, really good.”