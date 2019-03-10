BONNIE’S FINAL POEM TO CLYDE
It’s night and I’ve left my heels
by your boots. Put your hands up
my skirt. Our little room’s
illuminated by Louisiana. In
your breath there’s not a sorrow
or two. Here let me shave
and shampoo you. Let’s eat
eggs, sausages, bread. Someday
they’ll say I playfully
aimed a gun your way.
—from Poets Respond
March 10, 2019
Marjorie Thomsen: “Who knew? Bonnie and Clyde wrote poetry! It’s reported that the poems will go up for auction. I like thinking that the last poem was a love poem.”