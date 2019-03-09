March 9, 2019

Elisha Porat

PAINFUL BIRDS

The helicopters, skillful, painful birds,

Again bombard targets above my head:

I sit shaking at my writing desk,

I bend down to my notebook, clench

My shaking pen. As if they know …

As if they sense an inner tracer, a red laser

Signal: they make another bomb run,

This time circling above my aging heart,

Who hastens to remove its rooms

And empty spaces as though they had become

Black tanks, easy targets, sluggish vehicles

Flooded by grief and suffering.

—translated from the Hebrew by Ward Kelley and the author

—from Rattle #22, Winter 2004

Tribute to Poets Writing Abroad

__________

Elisha Porat: “My small kibbutz, my small village, is located at the Sharon plane in Israel. The short way, the air way, from Samaria to the main hospitals is directly above my roof. So, when I’m sitting to my papers, trying to work, the terrible noise of the helicopters clenches the fist of my heart. The helicopters are the bad birds of the burning Middle East. They carry the tragic reality of the endless war. I try to shut my ears to this sad din, but I cant. So the writing of the poems is my imaginary shelter.”