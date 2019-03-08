March 8, 2019

FOUR HAIKU

 

 

sandblasted
by your words
petroglyphs

 

 

 

 

line of herons on the beach grunion

 

 

 

 

lemonade
that moment we know
the feeling is gone

 

 

 

 

power outage
the spread of neighborhood
quiet

from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Deborah P. Kolodji: “Haiku is part of my daily existence.  Each poem is like a word snapshot, but captures far more than a mere photo—it records how I am feeling at the time, whether I am trying to walk up a hill in fierce wind at the Petroglyph National Monument near Albuquerque or standing on the beach by the Cabrillo Marine Museum during a grunion run. I can read these poems later, close my eyes, and I feel like I am there again.” (web)

