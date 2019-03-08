March 8, 2019

FOUR HAIKU
sandblasted
by your words
petroglyphs
line of herons on the beach grunion
lemonade
that moment we know
the feeling is gone
power outage
the spread of neighborhood
quiet
—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018
__________
Deborah P. Kolodji: “Haiku is part of my daily existence. Each poem is like a word snapshot, but captures far more than a mere photo—it records how I am feeling at the time, whether I am trying to walk up a hill in fierce wind at the Petroglyph National Monument near Albuquerque or standing on the beach by the Cabrillo Marine Museum during a grunion run. I can read these poems later, close my eyes, and I feel like I am there again.” (web)