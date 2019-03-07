March 7, 2019

Phyllis M. Teplitz

PENDERECKI’S SOUL

While I write,

I play Shearing

on Dave’s stereo.

God, I remember

those last few weeks,

him plugged into this,

his life support.

How he main-lined Penderecki.

I imagine his C/T scan showing

these tuneless passages

as strange hieroglyphs,

metastasizing.

A lab tech would spot it

as abstract art,

sell pirated copies. The Guggenheim

would showcase

this unsigned masterpiece,

“Penderecki’s Soul.”

Cryptologists, musicologists, oncologists

who came to witness the aberration

might have thrown up their hands.

In the O.R. no way they could

carve out the cacaphony.

If speakers were attached,

he would broadcast

the collage of eerie sounds

through the hospital. Terrified patients

would stuff cotton in their ears.

I suppose he really heard music

in those C.D.’s—

some orchestral battle.

The clash of percussionist armies

against yearning cellos and violin angst.

Or maybe just any barrage of loud noise

would fill the vacuum: his entourage

of students, gone. Friends, gone.

His doctors and me, all he had left.

Tympani battalions only masked

his real war. No succession

of specialists could quell

the insurrections.

Any more than I could.

A pair of hands.

An empty form.

—from Rattle #23, Summer 2005

__________

Phyllis M. Teplitz: “When my husband died ten years ago, I attended a creative writing class. It was something to do. Tom Centolella, who taught the class, ignited my passion for poetry. Now, I can’t not write. It’s the way I escape my boundaries. It’s how I know who I am.”