March 6, 2019

Rage Hezekiah

SEEING MY FATHER’S PENIS

My father stood, and the black horn of himself slipped

through the fly of his boxers in our Floridian hotel room. Flaccid,

it looked like a mistake, gathered and external—

accidental. He was oblivious, walking between the queen beds,

while my sister and I sat giggling in Disney pajamas. This part

was not what I expected, dark skin folded under vulnerable skin

at the apex of his legs. At eight, my mind conjured a pink cartoon,

the relic of an animated film I borrowed from my local library.

The white women kept my card stored

in a small plastic box behind the children’s desk. I loved watching

their manicured hands, flicking through the cardstock dividers,

fetching something only mine. The laminated card I’d signed

with amateur skill birthed a new freedom, my young mind teeming

with too many questions. I was ravenous for answers like a wolf pup

seeking carrion. In the room with my father, I had too long to inspect

his body, understood him knowing would mean shame. Rosie and I hid

under quilted covers, wordless and quaking with nervous laughter.

We took turns peeking out from beneath our homemade fort,

confirming it was still there

hanging in the air,

an apology.

—from Rattle #62, Winter 2018

__________

Rage Hezekiah: “As a child, my curiosity about the human body was paramount. The memory that brought forth this poem is one I come back to again and again. I’m so compelled by the strangeness of learning about the forms and functions of the body as we age, and how our ideas about our own bodies and each other’s bodies evolve.” (web)