Hannah V. Norman

ECHO

In those days,

The people didn’t speak.

They would shake hands

And then go about their day

Nodding and listening.

The only sound was their feet,

And the wind,

And they were lonely and happy.

There were few people then,

And they elected the president

By choosing from among those

Who refused the post.

The president did not do much,

Only once every year, they would

Say something, one thing,

And the people would think about this,

As they walked and worked and listened.

One year, they were all tired

Of the quiet, because even the trees

Said very little, and they decided

To begin speaking again.

They weren’t lonely now,

And the wind and trees still stayed,

Despite gloomy prophets foretelling

That speech would pollute the air,

Burn the forests.

And they gathered in the square loudly,

For the president had something to say,

Though now, so did everyone.

“You’ve lost something beautiful,”

The president said, but no one heard, for

Everyone was so unused to their voices

That they shouted their whispers.

“What’s that?” one said.

“Why, they said our voices are beautiful,” said one.

“And so they are,” echoed the rest.

—from Poets Respond

March 12, 2019

__________

Hannah V. Norman: “This isn’t really in response to a particular event, but was prompted by the title of an article: ‘The President Who Doesn’t Speak.’ I think, in many ways, today’s society is full of extremes, both positive and negative ones, so I find it interesting to write about them in a somewhat mythical, historical way, creating a story about how we got to where we are today.”