A.M. Juster

THE QUEEN PONDERS HER LAUREATE CHOICE

For many years it was my hope

to choose that witty Wendy Cope,

but she will not accept the honor

and I cannot inflict it on her.

My corgi trainer likes Craig Raine,

but Charles insists he is a pain.

I’m rather fond of Ian Duhig,

but might his ego get too big?

There’s Mona Arshi, Warshan Shire,

and so many poets I admire.

James Fenton’s verse is smooth as satin,

but he is mostly in Manhattan.

Though Simon Armitage is droll,

the public may need more from this role.

Caroline Bird or Ruth Padel

would not be difficult to sell;

Kate Tempest or Rebecca Watts

would bring too many caveats.

Don Paterson might please the Scots,

and J.H. Prynne the academics,

but choosing Prynne would stir polemics.

Ben Wilkinson and Susan Howe

might win in time, but not right now.

I hope my pick will not embitter

those Brian Bilston fans on Twitter …

Perhaps we need a novel voice,

some totally surprising choice.

Bob Dylan satisfied the Swedes;

I wonder if the public needs

a folk-rock legend in his prime—

perhaps it’s Richard Thompson time.

Stig Abell at The TLS

could help with sorting out this mess,

but snubbed committees formed for me

would quickly turn disorderly …

I might just trash the status quo

and start a poet bake-off show

with poets told where they can go

by Simon Cowell, who would be snotty

but better than the literati!

—from Poets Respond

November 18, 2018

__________

A.M. Juster: “With Carol Ann Duffy bowing out after ten years as Britain’s Poet Laureate, the competition to become her successor is heating up.” (web)