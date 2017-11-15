November 15, 2017

Sarah Wylder Deshpande

THE PATRON SAINT OF BOREDOM

As compensation for a boring life, he received a job

in heaven in the department of tropical fruits

and quickly moved up to miracles.

When all the excitement is too much,

he slips down to Earth

and doodles in the back of math books

or goes to Mass and finds

the two-year-olds who crawl beneath

the pews picking at stale gum.

—from Rattle #57, Summer 2017

Tribute to Rust Belt Poets

__________

Sarah Wylder Deshpande: “I grew up in Elkhart, Indiana, the recreational vehicle manufacturing capital of the world. It’s an industrial town with two rivers, the Elkhart and the St. Joe. I spent my childhood exploring rivers and abandoned factories and riding trains. I live outside the Midwest now, but I miss the wide-openess of landscape and driving along the highway with cornfields on either side, always being able to see the horizon.”