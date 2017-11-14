Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley

I CAN’T CLOSE MY EYES WITHOUT SEEING JASON PERO’S BODY

Boys like us don’t make national news.

That’s what we’d tell each other, fleeing

the long blue arms of police LEDs.

Our hightop Reeboks kissed gravel

miles of Central Pennsylvania Street. Us

not old enough to have kissed a lover. Boys

like us, cops shoot & ask questions never,

we laughed. We ran. We laughed. We hollered

“Pig!” as if it was just another pickup game

of basketball on the blacktop. We were so young—

how young is too young to teach a boy never

turn his index finger & thumb into the hammered steel

of a gun. You might die. I breathe for decades,

older & older & now when I close my eyes

I can see Jason Pero isn’t with us boys—us running

from cops. Jason is at home. He was a teddy bear,

said his grandpa. He teased his little nephews once

in a while but that was the meanest part he had.

Jason Pero is in his front yard making the best

of Bad River Reservation, turning porch boughs

into a drum set, each stick cracking stained wood.

He imagines making it all the way to high school

drumline. & here comes that cop with report

“of a man carrying a knife.” & here is Jason drumming.

& here there will be no justice for death, no video

evidence of Jason’s dying. Just this one that plays out

endlessly in my head. The greatest horror

writers know it’s worse when you can’t see the monster:

jaws that catch, claws that bite, hidden in darkness.

In Onondaga, our clan mother says kahséhtha’ I hide

something akweriákon in my heart. But tonight, I am done

with hiding. Jason Pero was shot once in the shoulder

& once in the heart. & my heart beats faster the longer

I sleep. The longer I close my eyes. The longer we hide.

—from Poets Respond

November 14, 2017

Benjamín Naka-Hasebe Kingsley: “Jason Pero, a middle schooler, was shot by a cop twice and killed in his home on Bad River Reservation.” (twitter)