November 16, 2017

Mike Catalano

LONNI LITTLE RIVER

He could fish before he walked;

and he was more attuned to the speech

of Sockeye salmon than any human.

It surprised no Athabaskan

that his fish were hooked

before bait spanked the white rapids.

When he became one with the water

without ripple or bubble,

he petrified himself like a totem

and speared the most unruly Cohoe.

But the legend of Lonni Little River,

long after his death,

came when he snagged fish

with one hand. Some say he trained

his hand hours a day playing a game

akin to jacks. Some say he plucked a bee

from a grizzly’s paw, becoming the bear

with all its instincts.

I say he kissed the land, the water,

and all therein, never wasting his spirit,

long drained by settlers.

So the river rewarded him

as one of their own with more

than Houdini’s hands,

with a love none dare equal.

—from Rattle #11, Summer 1999

Tribute to Editors

__________

Mike Catalano: “I killed my first deer this past winter—going 65 mph in a driving rainstorm. I’m thankful to the Iowan people who helped scrape the remains from my totaled Toyota. I’ve been on a two-year sabbatical writing and researching my family’s biography. I’m happy to be writing history instead of being history, after hitting that deer.”