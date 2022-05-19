“The Next Time” by Byron Hoot

Image: “Truck Stop Shell” by Greg Clary. “The Next Time” was written by Byron Hoot for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, April 2022, and selected as the Artist’s Choice. (PDF / JPG)

__________

Byron Hoot

THE NEXT TIME

They gather when they hear LaRue’s horn

on 80 sound. Rose smiles, starts thinking

of what she’s going to say when he says,

“What’s new with you?” The ghosts come

one by one, two by two. They know that horn,

they know the whine of that truck, they know

what’s left behind. Enter the Iron Kettle

Restaurant at The American Plaza truck stop.

They take their places at the counter; Cokes

and coffee and cigarettes and the smell

of the grill and soft conversation

and sudden laughter and softer sighs mix

with all of them looking for LaRue’s truck

to pull in. They talk as if they’re living, as though

yesterday was yesterday and tomorrow is tomorrow.

Jim says, “It was real.” Steve replies, “It was a dream.”

An old argument to which Reverend Smith decides—

“It was both.” They all look outside: the empty pumps,

the wind-damaged signs, the cracked concrete, no

trucks, no cars, no people. Rose says “He’s not

coming” like saying the Rosary. First light is breaking,

they get up slowly and leave, mumbling, “Maybe next time.”

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

April 2022, Artist’s Choice

__________

Comment from the artist, Greg Clary: “The story of ghosts gathering each evening in hopes of seeing their old trucker friend was imaginative and compelling. This is not a story of random travelers but that of a truck stop family whose nighttime vigil maintains and sustains their relationship. The scene and characters inside the Iron Kettle are vividly described and quite relatable to any traveler who has sought out a familiar roadside respite. The once vibrant, but now deserted truck stop’s impact on these likable spirits is melancholy. Yet, even as another dawn breaks without the return of their lost friend, LaRue, hope prevails—‘Maybe next time.’”

