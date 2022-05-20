“Mass Shootings: A Biography” by David Kirby

David Kirby

MASS SHOOTINGS: A BIOGRAPHY

For most of history, multiple murders

were an option for aristocrats: everyone

else was too tired. Then people

moved to cities, got factory jobs,

had evenings and weekends off,

became more anxious: suddenly

they were living next to people

they didn’t know. In the early 1900s,

nervous disorders spiked as the spread

of information became faster and cheaper

and local stories became national news:

if people were being killed in Spokane,

why not in your town? The long gun

became the Tommy gun became

the assault rifle, the technology

speeding faster than our ability

to fathom it. When Admiral Parry

sailed for the Arctic Circle,

his men carried food in tin cans,

an invention so new that there were

as yet no can openers.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

__________

David Kirby: “There are daily killings in our country for many reasons, but the dozen or more mass shootings (generally defined as involving four or more victims) over a weekend that inspired this poem stem largely from a growth in firearm availability that is only partially understood by experts, largely opposed by the American public, and seemingly unstoppable.” (web)

