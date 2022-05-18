“Lucky Ones” by Catherine St. Denis

Catherine St. Denis

LUCKY ONES

I.

I was 17 when my father said, You are like her,

and handed me a biography of Sylvia Plath.

Yes, she and I had both pulled poems

like deli tickets from between

our ribs, had both slouched at the counter

of suicide and ordered up our demises.

Did Dad mean it as a consolation, this notion

that artists are destined to suffer? That I would

one day retire my heavy skull into a gas oven,

meninges bursting with unspent words?

At 18, I was bereft of gas ovens, but had a prescription

for Carisoprodol with aspirin. The ER nurses

defended the sanctity of life by licking their teeth

and sneering at me. The psychiatrist knew his statistics,

of course. I was female—less likely to succeed if I tried

again—so he filled my belly with charcoal syrup

and sent me home on the city bus, deafened by tinnitus,

sprinkled in broken capillaries, a madcap human cupcake

in a butter-coloured, vomit-soaked shirt.

How to survive when your brain is the worst

kind of liar? I tried. The designer tessellations

of pharmaceuticals did nothing but tie thick knots

in my dreams; nights, I swam with manta rays, gave birth

to lifeless babies, clawed at my own voiceless throat

while demons approached from behind. My illness

was classified treatment-resistant after medication nine.

Counsellors fed me stones to try

to weight me to the world, smooth, curved

morsels called strategies and insights . Only

over and over, I lifted off: shopping for rope

at Canadian Tire, staring down from the highest bridge

while the midnight current rippled by, a black banner

promising relief. I graced the air with a spray of pennies

as I drained myself into crimson, clot-filled bathwater,

then wore lines of stitches like barbed ants marching

shame into my palms.

Adopted, I didn’t understand my place

in the watershed of my ancestry—our tiny helixes,

broken-runged. A great-uncle who buckled

the house around himself like lamellar armour.

A grandmother who could have salted

a thousand codfish with her tears.

Her son, my birth dad,

a switchback.

Please believe, I didn’t know, I didn’t know

all this was so until after I had my own children.

II.

At first the light was gold, translucent

butterflies fanned their wings

at the corners of our eyes.

Wise-faced, tiny-fisted, a shock

of dark hair, we gazed at each other

and the room slid away like velvet.

The birth had been hard. She was turned

the wrong way. And every time I pushed,

I heard her heart slow on the monitor.

After, my midwives showed me the placenta,

umbilical cord attached loosely at the edge

of the membrane, blood vessels

branching unprotected from the centre—

the easily-severed roots of a wind-torn tree.

Twelve years later, we would be back

in this hospital, two floors down, in a room

where drawstrings, nail clippers, and belts

are banned, where children are not allowed

to speak with each other just in case

despair is contagious.

I did not gift my daughter

a tragic biography, but sat

by her bed and fed her a river

of stones—smooth, curved

stories of ancestors, survival.

Tall, tall tales of luck.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Tribute to Librarians

Catherine St. Denis: “I am a teacher-librarian, and I often ask my students to make connections between the texts we read together and other texts, their lives, or the world at large. I have not yet written about libraries or librarianship, but here is my ‘text-to-text’ connection: A poem is a sort of library, filled with the guts of language, stacked with colorful layers of meaning, and always striving to enforce an absurd attempt at order amidst chaos.”

