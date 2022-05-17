“Unplugged” by Rayon Lennon

Rayon Lennon

UNPLUGGED

for Arlana Miller and Naomi Judd and others who have died from mental illness

My car dies, in a largely

empty parking lot surrounded

by fragrant family restaurants

and 3-story homes. I gather

it’s the battery. I don’t have the energy

for new trouble. It’s a 2-week-

old used car with 30,000

miles on it. So it has

no reason to die. I open

the hood and it’s dizzying

how many parts it takes

to keep the Altima alive.

It’s as complicated as the human

brain. There is still enough

juice in the battery to power

the radio but not enough to turn

over the engine. I sit in the car

like a casket as Naomi Judd’s Spotify

voice fades. “Love can build

a bridge between my heart

and yours … don’t you think

it’s time?” I still can’t believe

her voice is gone. Killed by

depression. She had no

energy to fight death.

My Galaxy cell is dying

also. It has 3 percent

life left. I go to pee

in the hell of a pizza

joint’s bathroom. Filth

browns the seat. Grime

lives on the sink. Back out

in the chill, I check

my phone to find

the roadside assistance

guy had called. I call

back and he says I missed

his call and so he had to help

someone else. I explain

I visited a bathroom.

He says he would

come after he is done

and he says I should keep

my phone on. I tell him

my phone is dying too. He says

keep it alive. I stand

in the darkening cold.

I feel empty as the water

bottle in my numb hand. I read

the public Instagram suicide note

of Arlana Miller, a pretty young college

cheerleader. She said goodbye to her

mom and family and how

Covid, her ACL injury

and failing grades deepened

her emptiness. She said she felt

dead inside, the water is peaceful

and she lost her connection

to God. She said she was not

enough. I imagine

the unbearable peace

and sadness of her final

minute. I am alone with

the clouds and thundering

traffic. The car still won’t

wake up. Dark crashes

down. I was supposed

to meet up with

a friend for drinks

and chase women. I stand

under the hidden stars

and see my life. I’m desperate

to find a wife to feel at home

in the universe. Yet I have given

back good women in search

of what I will never find. The director

of my family therapy

agency sends an email encouraging

us to take care of our mental

health as we take care

of the clients we empower.

He says in the email how therapists

and clients are ending their lives

at an alarming rate. I think

of my own war with depression, OCD,

and anxiety. I think of how many

days I have had to pull

myself up to help

a client who is struggling

to hold on. I am more than

tired. Mental illness killed

Naomi Judd at 76 and Arlana

at 19. There are a billion

ways to die, including chemical

imbalance. My drinking

friend calls to give me

advice but never volunteers

to come by and give me a jumpstart.

He says he will head to the strip

club to down wings and watch

a basketball game. I almost hate him

for driving past this worn-out seaside

town without rescuing

me. I know he is searching

for love and fatherhood.

I am searching too. We feel lost

without offspring. I wait for the roadside

assistance guy like God,

someone I don’t exactly know,

but who will release me

back to my routines.

I call the roadside

assistance guy before my phone

dies and he sends me

straight to voice-mail. Twice.

He blocked me and reported

to Nissan that the job was completed.

I find charging in the grime-filled

pizza place and call my insurance.

They send another guy out.

He’s forty minutes

away. I sit and watch people walk

in even though they are unaware

of the never-cleaned bathroom

and years of scum glued to the sink

and floor. A Black boy

and his Mexican girlfriend

sit behind me. The boy has new

love and suburbia in his voice.

He orders a ton

of wings and when it comes

he says he is rewarding

himself for slaving

at a job he hates. He says

he will be off tomorrow

and he didn’t even know

it. I go outside to be

with my car. I can’t find

the stars. I am alone.

The new roadside assistance

guy pulls up with a woman

in his crumbling SUV and quickly

jump-starts the car. He’s black.

He says I look like

someone he knows. I say

I don’t. The woman looks

out at me like she could

enhance my life. I get in my car

and my father calls. He gives

me late advice about the battery

and alternator and how to park

the car once I get home

so the tow truck can easily grab it.

He wasn’t part of my world

for the first 13 years

and when I left Jamaica to live

with him in America he was not naturally

nice to me. I think of the car finance

guy who 2 weeks ago looked

at my credit report and said

he would give me advice

like I was his own son.

I didn’t cry. I think how some

people are set up to win. The finance

guy told me how his son

had an 800 credit score

and just bought a home.

I drive by homes on water

so big and beautiful that they

outshine the quarter moon.

The moon rocks like an empty

rocking chair. I drive in warmth.

Downtown New Haven

is not full because it is

Wednesday and the Yale kids

strain over exams. Two black-dressed

Spanish ladies keep falling

as they walk from a bar. I want

to stop but I think my car

breaking down was God sending

me another message to turn my world

around. Last winter, I nearly died

in a hit-and-run accident that killed

my car. I am the same man.

In more debt and depression.

So many people are dying

right now. And I get to climb

the Victorian stairs to a place

called home. There is nowhere

to go but bed after washing

off a sad day. I used to be

afraid of falling asleep and never

waking up. Now I accept

there is another

world. The TV purrs.

All the lights can’t go

out. I let silence take me

beyond this night. Unable

to find sleep I listen to Naomi.

I listen to “Love can build

a bridge” between poor

and good times. I hear

the rumble of a distant

train cutting through a scenic

valley of ponds and greening

trees. Sweet memories

return to me. First kiss.

First goal in a high

school soccer match. First

poetry award. First ace

in a golf tournament. First

time a woman said she loved

me more than herself. I get

up and savor the dark richness

of gingered sorrel. The way it carries

me back to Christmas nights, family,

lights and songs. I hear delicate notes

falling from a flute. I know life is likely

in love with me too.

—from Poets Respond

May 17, 2022

Rayon Lennon: “The decorated country music super star Naomi Judd, 76, recently took her life after decades of battle with mental illness. We learned this week how she died. She died a few days before being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Arlana Miller, 19, a first-year student at Southern University and A&M College, recently committed suicide after posting a detailed suicide note to Instagram about her struggles with what appeared to be depression. Two beautiful souls with so much to live for were killed by mental illness. As a therapist who also struggles with low-level depression, I wanted to highlight the hell of depression. When my car didn’t start recently, I found the perfect metaphor to highlight the features of depression. People with depression tend to have low or no energy/motivation to do basic tasks, like getting out of bed. Arlana’s note is perhaps the most detailed and tragic suicide note I have ever read. It’s all there—emptiness/worthlessness/excessive guilt, distorted thinking, suicidal ideation, hopelessness, etc. It’s sad. It’s a reality for millions of people each day.” (web)

