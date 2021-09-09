September 9, 2021

Amit Majmudar

THE MIGRATION DIARY OF HALA ALMASI

Fish would have eaten my eyes

if my eyes didn’t look

so much like fish eggs. Little black

dots suspended in jelly. My ovaries

are clumps of fish eggs. I will lay them

one by one in foreign toilets: Little red

drops between my thighs, curling

like ink in the water,

like smoke from your mouth.

*

Don’t ask me what it was like. I have no

similes for you. “But you’re a poet,

Hala.” No. I am like

a poet. I think a lot about what I have

lost. I wrap my head and hair

like I am still bleeding

from the ears. The face

it frames is not the face

I had back home. This face is just my likeness.

And that is where the similarity ends.

*

I have left a language

in the mirror over a cracked sink

in Kabul. That is why

left to right reads write I everything

in my head. Call it mirror writing,

like da Vinci’s notebooks: Women’s

beautiful severed heads floating

free among siege machines,

tanks, a giant crossbow … I was launched

by a crusader catapult

over the wall of your city. My head

with my tongue missing. My tongue

with my tongue missing. My tongue

missing my tongue.

*

Apocalypse means

unveiling, means

stripping away, down,

bare. What does it mean when the white

man trying to enter me

in a database asks

Sweetie, aren’t you hot

under all that

cloth?

*

The man on the bus who said

what he said did not see me. He saw

my average of 4.2 offspring. I am

a pomegranate refugee, a dirty bomb

full of placentas and human

shrapnel, a mama fly baggy

with maggots. I have imagined dying

continuously for the past

4.2 years, so it’s sweet of his

hatred to imagine so much life

for me, in me. I don’t know

whether to pat his hand

and tell him I like women

or point at the place where I

hunger and whisper Quintuplets.

*

First it was “Only a husband

will make you happy, Hala.” Now:

“Only a baby will make you

happy, Hala.” I will be happy only

if my body

sleeves another body. Ideally

a male one. If I fled in the heat

back home, I can flee

in the snow out here. In this new

country, I want new

blessings. May the icicles

in your mouth turn into

fingers. May the shudder

in your legs turn into

a daughter.

*

I rub my nose in old book smells

all day until 5 p.m., working

along each row of blossoms,

a systematic hummingbird.

Sometimes I’ll read one slowly

in a cushiony green chair and not

a single bomb taps me

on the shoulder

to inform me it’s time to leave

the country,

to close my life like a book,

like a whole library

shuttering its eyes,

left behind

for someone else to burn.

*

I have one friendship

that’s survived. One surviving

friend, I should say.

My husband worries

the internet will corrupt me.

If you write me about my poems, friend,

just know

it may be weeks before I tiptoe

back to this account.

The risk is not corruption,

it’s corrosion. All this rain

beats the wife

out of me. My bronze

skin bruises blue,

oxidizes green. One day

I swear the rust will

lock my legs shut.

*

Faith means defending

with your fists and teeth

a name, a scarf, a particular way

of bowing to the ground.

And then neglecting them

after the mob moves on.

Switching your focus

to cinnamon pecans

or a pot of basil.

The faith whose child I am

is a child in my care. There are your toys,

God: Amuse yourself,

Mommy’s busy. My child,

my oppositional

defiant child

demanding I oppose

and defy. Not

particularly wanted, really.

But no less mine for that.

*

The woman undergoes

the marriage. The woman goes under

the man’s last name. The woman goes under

the man. The woman undergoes

the parting of her seas so the man

with the staff can enter

her promised land. The woman undergoes

the miscarriage. The woman undergoes

the man’s war. The men say they promised

the women nothing. The country

goes under. The men put

the women on a raft and say:

Go. So we go. Some across, some

under.

—from Poets Respond

September 9, 2021

__________

Amit Majmudar: “A refugee crisis of our own making, a botched war and evacuation, thousands of people endangered: This poem strives to get beyond the abstraction of nameless Afghans leaving for somewhere from somewhere, and follows one specific individual as she navigates her new world.” (web)

95 SHARES Facebook Twitter Receive Our Daily Poem by Email