May 15, 2020

Clint Margrave

THE META-METAMORPHOSIS

As Gregor Samsa awoke one morning

from uneasy dreams, he found himself

cancelled by a Twitter mob.

“What happened?” he thought,

before the movers came

and took away his bed.

After that, they took his desk,

the clothes in his closet,

all the books

on his shelf.

Of course, he was used to people

making up stories about him.

The last time it happened,

he’d lost his job,

his parents,

even his beloved sister Grete.

Maybe they’re right? he thought.

Maybe I am a monster.

Gregor’s room was spotless now,

even his filth wiped clean,

just a single nail in the wall

where that old picture

of the pinup girl used to hang.

He handed the landlord his keys,

then stepped outside.

A tow truck was lifting

his car onto a flatbed.

A small crowd of protesters

had amassed on the curb

demanding he apologize.

“I’m sorry,” he said,

though he didn’t know what for,

which only made them angrier.

Tired from his restless sleep,

he decided to walk to a nearby Starbucks

and buy a coffee,

only to find his debit card declined.

“Sorrynotsorry,” said the young barista,

who immediately

hashtagged this with a photo

of him on Twitter.

Gregor sighed

as the two police officers

escorted him out.

He glanced at the sky one last time

before they shoved him

in the back of a van.

The day was overcast.

The sun cancelled by clouds.

—from Rattle #67, Spring 2020

Students of Kim Addonizio

Clint Margrave: “I took Kim’s online course in the fall of 2016. She helped me refine my poems for clarity, word choice, economy. I kept copies of her notes and only recently went back and looked at them for a particular poem I was still struggling with. After countless attempts to resolve its problems, I realized the answer had already been in the advice she gave me three years earlier, and I’d just been ignoring it.” (web)