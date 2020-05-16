Michael Mark

(T)(O)(O) (C) (L) (O) (S) (E)

(The) (knives) (in) (the) (drawer)

(are) (not) (only) (teeth) (up) (,)

(I) (notice) (they’re) (too) (close) (.)

(So) (I) (get) (my) (latex) (gloves) (,)

(mask) (,) (barbeque) (tongs) (and)

(begin) (the) (operation) (.) (As) (often)

(the) (case) (with) (surgery) (,) (once)

(you) (go) (in) (you) (see) (things)

(you) (hadn’t) (before) (.) (The) (spoons)

(are) (practically) (having) (sex) (.)

(Not) (my) (business) (normally) (—) (tea-s)

(inside) (table-s) (,) (and) (a) (ceramic)

(souvenir) (from) (Stockholm,) (peeping) (.)

(I) (proceed) (with) (the) (prophylactic)

(procedure) (.) (It’s) (a) (time) (to) (be)

(thorough) (.) (Though) (I) (know)

(what) (I) (can) (do) (in) (the) (house) (,)

(I) (can’t) (on) (the) (road) (—) (cars) (in)

(their) (lanes) (,) (but) (now) (too) (close) (,)

(same) (with) (park) (trees) (,) (and) (properties)

(whose) (square) (footage) (share) (slatted)

(fences,) (and) (the) (neighbor) (has) (“it”)

(according) (to) (local) (buzz) (.) (They) (can’t)

(just) (be) (slid) (over) (.) (She’s) (not) (a)

(neighbor) (,) (Lois) (hollers) (from) (the)

(other) (room) (,) (watching) (the) (news) (,)

(too) (close) (to) (the) (TV) (–) (residue)

(from) (times) (of) (smaller) (screens) (.)

(Closeness) (mutates) (,) (spreads) (and)

(shrinks) (everywhere) (.) (Not) (always)

(easy) (to) (see) (.) (She’s) (three) (streets)

(away) (,) (she) (says) (about) (the) (neighbor)

(while) (I) (apply) (the) (ruler) (test) (to) (the)

(books) (and) (wait) (for) (her) (to) (get) (up)

(from) (her) (chair) (.)

—from Poets Respond

May 16, 2020

__________

Michael Mark: “There’s lots of conflicting opinions about what one needs to do to protect themselves during the pandemic. This is what we do in our home. Okay, what I do. Follow at your own risk. But, please, not too closely.” (web)