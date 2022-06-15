“The Light” by Jim Peterson

Jim Peterson

THE LIGHT

for Harriet

You have done everything

There is nothing left to do

Your wrongs are now right

Your rights are still right

You can let go now

Let go of your eyes

that have seen too much

and too little,

your hands that have played

the strings, the keys,

the skins of animals

stretched tight over the drums

Let go of the horses,

the loving of them,

the training, riding them

to victories and losses,

standing with them

in midnight pastures

full of cool breezes

Let go of your face

you pressed so often

into your own hands

Let go of your tongue,

the taste of food,

the taste of words

Let go of your voice

that rode the breath

of your songs

Let go of your knees, elbows,

shoulders, belly, genitals

Let go of your feet

No need to stand on them

or see them or touch them again

Let go of your hair, skin,

beauty, ugliness, scent

Let go of your heart

its love and its hate and its fear

Let go of your friends

and your enemies,

your mother and father,

your brothers and sisters,

the assorted smiles you gave them

Let go of your mind

its thoughts, its hopes, its dreams,

its attitudes, its knowledge,

its assumptions, its underlying

beliefs, its overbearing beliefs,

Let go of every one of them

They won’t help you now

Let go of your dog

who lies at the foot of your bed

She studies every labored breath you take

I will keep her safe

Let go of me

who sits beside you

holding your right hand

where these words

fall out of me like leaves

I want to go

through that door with you

but nothing and no one can do that

You won’t miss us anyway

when you get there

There is nothing more to do

Nothing all day and all night

Nothing under the sheets

Nothing within the mirror

Everything has been said

Except this

When you get there

do not be distracted

Go into the light

And this

Be at peace

I love you

I know you love me

You are ready for this

This is the time

Go into the light

Be at peace

You have let it all go

It cannot hold you

to this place any more

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Jim Peterson: “I started writing poems in high school because I couldn’t dance, sing, play an instrument, paint, or even whistle melodically, and I really wanted to be an artist of some kind. After writing for a while, I fell in love with it, though my poems were melodramatic and sentimental. Now, I’m writing poems to celebrate the life I shared with Harriet, to purge myself of my sorrow and grief over her illness and death, and to shed light on the long healing process. She still teaches me.”

