“At Least Something” by Jeff Hardin

Jeff Hardin

AT LEAST SOMETHING

Politics is but a narrow field…

—Thoreau

Politics sounds like geese honking

inside an oil drum, calling it a sanctuary.

Politics is performing surgery on a thing

already dead. A Shaker chair is art,

and art is not business, and business

is not theology, although some people

act like it is. They split words’ interiors,

to blow up other people’s worlds.

Politics is 1862, 1945, 1968, this

very moment which rebukes every

other moment. A doxology plays,

heard by fewer and fewer. I would

prefer things work, but they don’t.

They burst, collapse, disintegrate.

Politics obliterates hymns. Politics

is a window onto a wall supporting

a dome keeping the heavens out.

Rhetoric is not rumination but ruination.

It runs roughshod and ruins a nation.

The connotative overtakes the denotative.

The figurative stands no chance against

the literal. Rhetoric isn’t an orchard

where stillness reigns. How lovely,

a word like reigns. It sounds inside

the inner ear and seems to solemn

ever outward, touching blossoms

bees visit, hillsides streaming away,

and hollowed-out beech trunks found

by jays and vireos. How lovely, too,

the idea of hollowness, how absence

is all it is, but at least that’s something,

as it was in the beginning when a word

spoke, and everything began to happen.

—from Poets Respond

June 14, 2022

__________

Jeff Hardin: “Our current moment seems more and more shaped by and interpreted through rhetoric intended only to further a ‘narrative.’ The possibilities of language, it seems to me, are thus diminished so that we all must live in an impoverishment of meaning and of connection to others. In a world where talking points hurt my soul, I write and read poems to remind myself that I have one and that language can have other purposes beyond the political.” (web)

14 SHARES Facebook Twitter