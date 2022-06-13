“Lighting the Rocket” by Brian Morrison

Brian Morrison

LIGHTING THE ROCKET

It was almost finished, the rocket fuse

nearly lit. Wind blew flame to my thumb,

blackened it. A woman walking in Grape

Ape purple headphones crossed the street,

then sped into a jog. We yelled, “Run

faster, bitch!” Or we didn’t. What was said

was maybe worse. I don’t know

what I said, but my mouth is a casket for it.

What boys say to women should stop

their hearts. The woman’s husband

stomped over not ten minutes later, while she

sat in the car behind sunglasses,

and the shitty rocket was still grounded.

He told us with a sharp finger

we were “punks” and “the worst kids

in the neighborhood.” Maybe we were.

We traded black eyes and split lips

just for fun. We threw ice cubes and eggs

at the gas station that sold us cigarettes.

Misogyny was a word we didn’t yet know,

and we were heart-shaped, beating ourselves

against ribcages to end the moment.

The man was one of us, and we knew it.

My grandpa used to say, “He held his mouth

right,” and he did—the lips just so, teeth

set in seethe. The polyurethane

caked on his chest from the fridge factory

on Stolle Lane was proof enough. “Stupid,”

he said. We knew our fathers’ fists

better than any teacher’s best efforts.

The man eyed the rocket, us. He saw

the shame in our faces, said “Fuck it, let me,”

and he grabbed the lighter out of my hand

quick as rainfall. The brush of his watch

over my thumb was lightning to sand

and left what felt like a jagged glass shard

spiked into my skin. He said, “Women

shouldn’t be afraid to walk the sidewalks

around you idiots,” as he hiked up his gray

Saturday sweatpants, picked up the rocket,

shook it, pulled the fuse out (it pulls

out?), and lit the fucker. We all watched

close-lipped (we held our mouths right)

as the white-blue cylinder flew up unsteady

in a high wave, was left-thrown by the wind,

then thudded down like a shot bird

across the field. The woman, headphones

looped around her neck, stepped out,

picked up the rocket, and set it at our feet

with a shark-eye glare under raised

shades. “You’d be cuter kids

if you smiled more.” The rocket smoked

right there until it didn’t.

—from Rattle #75, Spring 2022

Brian Morrison: “Poetry gives me the chance to consider the more confusing parts of life. I like lyric that leaves ears ringing.”

