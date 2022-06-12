“The Insurrectionists Were Right” by Alison Luterman

Alison Luterman

THE INSURRECTIONISTS WERE RIGHT

something was stolen—not

the election, counted and recounted, nor

their livelihoods, abandoned, it seems,

without a second glance; not their womenfolk

who turned their cell-phone boasts and Facebook posts

over to the FBI, nor the Confederate statue, lassoed

by a million ropes and toppled

into the river, not even the fewer

and fewer white children playing cowboys

and Indians in vacant lots, or the more

and more Black youth winning

Merit scholarships—but something

aches, a phantom limb, the tongue

searching for its gone tooth, the stomach

ringing hollow no matter how many Big Macs

were eaten—something

has been mislaid, like a wallet

or the one set of keys

that unlocks the only car that still runs; something

once thought valueless, handed over

too easily, the way we relinquished

our wildness as children to sit behind little desks

made of molded plastic,

miniature businessmen in training. Something

that has vanished like youth, elusive

as a coyote’s howl; open the door, there’s nothing

in the bare back yard but plundered

American desert where even now a jackrabbit

pauses to sniff the air—where is it where is it,

do you miss it too? I do. I miss

knowing what belonging to the land

might have felt like, long ago. I miss the honor

of shaping my footsteps to the pine needle path—

so even if I hate

what they did, I understand

that something is missing in the maelstrom of the lie

that made us American, something like an umbilicus

connecting us to this earth, something like innocence;

once gone you can never get it back.

—from Poets Respond

June 12, 2022

Alison Luterman: “This last week we heard again about the January 6th assault on the Capitol. This poem seeks to empathize with the grief of the insurrectionists, if not their grievance.” (web)

