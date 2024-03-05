“The ‘L’ Word” by Kelly Sargent

Kelly Sargent

THE “L” WORD

 
 
plucking my eyebrows
he likes me
he likes me not
 
 
 
chocolate fondue for two—
double-dipping
the banana
 
 
 
their candy hearts—
I swallow more
sweet nothings
 
 
 
a single boa feather
floats in the coffee—
the morning after
 
 
 
fallen petals—
how he used to
call me pretty
 
 
 
threadbare—
my heart no longer
on my sleeve
 
 
 
Valentine’s Day—
without a word
he takes out the trash
 
 
 
anniversary dinner—
the harvest moon
in the ladle
 
 

from Prompt Poem of the Month
February 2024

__________

Prompt: Write a haiku sequence that talks about love without mentioning it by name.

Note from the series editor, Katie Dozier: “Kelly’s poem gathers many familiar symbols of love, such as candy hearts, and slices them with the haiku’s knife. The result is a sequence that captures the breadth of romantic love and even takes us out for fondue in the process.”

