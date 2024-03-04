“In Early Drafts, Robert Frost Relied Heavily on the Thesaurus” by Jeff Vande Zande

IN EARLY DRAFTS, ROBERT FROST RELIED HEAVILY ON THE THESAURUS
Discontinuing By Timberland
on a Fleecy Eventide
—Robert Frost
—from Rattle #33, Summer 2010
Tribute to Humor
__________
Jeff Vande Zande: “I guess I was reading a lot of student papers in which students were compelled to try to make their papers sound ‘better’ by using the thesaurus. For instance, one student had been arguing why people should take up jogging and then, in the middle of the paper, started arguing why people should take up cantering. I thought it might be funny to rewrite a Frost poem under the premise that Frost was a thesaurus abuser. Then, after reading it, Tim Green said, ‘I like it, Jeff, but can you make it rhyme?’ That’s three hours of my life that I’ll never get back!” (web)