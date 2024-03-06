“Praise Dance” by Miracle Thornton

Miracle Thornton

PRAISE DANCE

I.

i close my legs. i’m starting to smell

like a woman and the other girls can tell.

they spread wide and bend forward,

breathe giggles into the floor. clean

like new soap, talking in clicks about pastor’s

son—i am in love—about the way he feels.

they quip about how he kissed sharp

like a punishment in the back room off

the narthex. i felt him with my foot, says an usher’s

daughter and other girls shiver in her pride.

Sister comes to open me up and my jealousy

reeks like cabbage: pungent my yielding body.

II.

we balance on the ball, my ankles spurred out

and trembling. the girls step on my feet to make

my arch collapse. they don’t ask me where

it hurts and i don’t bother to tell them.

take me to the king and we carve lazily for Him,

our palms drawn upward, so open

i can’t breathe. this practice, pushing good

from the ground to the apex to the pews.

afterward, the girls dance for the boys straight out

of bible study. the girls ripple, laughs tart greens,

dressed still in paneled white tunics slick

over their curves. one of the boys begins

to beat on the altar a rhythm that makes me want

to whine into my seat. the girls’ hips clock against

one another. the pastor’s son humors a pew stain.

the others hooting, enraptured; blanched, i gnaw.

III.

on stage, Sister is violent for the Lord. fruit

washed in vinegar, she’s bitter white spit

down the apron. i don’t mistake her passion

for devotion. she’s giving it to the ushers

shaking wicker hats full of change, their gloves

browned at the tips. the elders with butterscotch

bulged cheeks clap fans against shiny

bad-ass boy heads, hallelujah

from the chest. fathers bop babies off knees

and my mother ducks her head in her purse,

chewing red vines and sucking her teeth. seen

from our pristine line of girls, i hide my head

in the thicket of hair gifted to the tallest of us.

i marvel behind the black halo at Sister’s war

of limbs until she comes

to a halt. the flock erupts.

i have to breathe in.

—from Plucked

2023 Rattle Chapbook Prize Winner

__________

Miracle Thornton: “When I encountered the Aesop fable, the moral of the story—an individual caught between pride and loyalty—immediately resonated with me. Growing up, I always felt pulled between the environment of my home and my hometown. It was difficult to understand who I was when it changed depending on the room, depending on whomever else occupied the space. The bird was a powerful conduit and spoke to the illusive aspects of my ever-evolving sense of self.”

