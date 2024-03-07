“Weeping, Weeping, Weeping” by Gregory Orr

Gregory Orr

*

Weeping, weeping, weeping.

No wonder the oceans are full;

No wonder the seas are rising.

It’s not the beloved’s fault.

Dying is part of the story.

It’s not your fault either:

Tears are also.

But

You can’t read when you’re

Crying. Sobbing, you won’t

Hear the song that resurrects

The body of the beloved.

Why not rest awhile? If weeping

Is one of the world’s tasks,

It doesn’t lack adherents.

Someone will take your place,

Someone will weep for you.

—from Rattle #24, Winter 2005

Gregory Orr: “I know these words are hard to work with, because they sound naive. But they’re not naive, they’re fundamental. I think when I read a poem that deeply moves me, that feels beautiful and moving, I feel as though I’ve been given more courage to live.”

