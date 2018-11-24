November 24, 2018

Bruce Cohen

THE JERRY LEWIS TELETHON

In those existential black & white days

It was indulgent luxury when television

Succumbed to its own insomnia.

My family adopted the Labor Day Telethon,

The day off, children with no bed times

Huddled around the talking box till 3 a.m.

Surrounded by our personal repartee

Of salty snacks. Members of the rat pack

Would radiate on stage, comedians who’d end

Their shtick with a somber note on the kids,

& a few tame rock n’ roll bands.

I must confess we never pledged a red cent

& when solicited my father said he gave

At work. I must confess when the crippled

Kids (it was okay to say that then) paraded

Across stage I made a fat, slow sandwich in

The kitchen so I’d be spared the drooling,

Slurred incoherent speech, their contorted

Bodies supported by utterly exhausted parents,

Their crutches & wheelchairs just out of reach.

Look at us we’re walking. Look at us

We’re talking. We who’ve never walked

Or talked before. I was curious about one

Thing: Jerry never revealed his personal conviction:

Why he volunteered his heart year after year.

People asked him always & he was stoically

Evasive. It was the scoop. It sucked you in.

I loved the 24-hour evolution of his tuxedo.

When the telethon was new & hopeful,

It was neatly pressed, shiny crow-black,

His bow-tie so perfect it must have been tied

By someone else. By the next bleary morning,

His face unshaved, bags swelled under his eyes,

The tie undone, of course, you could smell

His stale Marlborough breath through the TV.

But Jerry could do anything. Just his face

Made us laugh. Astaire-like dancer, uncanny mimic,

A singer, according to my father, better than Frank

or Dean, he’d duet with whoever graced

His couch. Jerry was especially moved by

Unexpected stars & hugged & kissed even men.

I wanted to be Jerry. The wacky voices, the fake

Buck teeth. Unabashed generosity. I must confess

I got chills during the drum roll before the new

Total was announced. I even prayed a little

For the cure though I suspected none of the kids

Were Jewish so I worried my God might

Not be watching the show. But Jerry was

Jewish. So was Sammy Davis. I loved how

We adopted him too, glass eye & all, the way he

Threw in a Yiddish phrase when he spoke

& we all smiled his same crooked smile.

After three hours of sleep I would stumble

Downstairs & flip on the show. None of the big

Names were there at 5 a.m. Only Jerry. Only

Some pudgy Vinnie from Local 526 who pledged

744 bucks that he personally collected from

Customers on his bread route, only a scout master

From troop 13 whose boys collected 121 dollars

From returning Coke bottles at two cents a pop.

The early morning acts were crummy. Jerry needed

Filler. A girl, who would be described in those

Days as negro, was twirling a baton while doing

Cartwheels. Jerry was twirling a baton as well.

He could do anything. During her penultimate

Cartwheel the girl’s top slid down.

She quickly pulled it back up but I saw her breast.

It was brief I admit but I saw it on TV.

I had never seen a breast outside of my family

Before & she ran off the stage in quick humiliation

But Jerry, the gentleman that he was, ignored the indignity,

Applauded & asked for the new total. All my life

I wanted to ask contemporaries if they happened

To be awake at that precise moment, if they had

Seen what I’d seen, if it really happened.

You know the business about the tree falling

& if it makes a sound if no one is around?

Don’t we need a witness to validate our lives?

Each of us is so expert at deceiving ourselves.

Bruce Cohen: “Mostly I generate poems out of quirky language, often a musically interesting phrase I overhear, so I rarely, initially, have any sense of the subject matter until well into the composition. The first sentence, like a jingle, had been knocking around my head for a while when suddenly it exploded quickly into a poem that virtually wrote itself, based on a memory of a naïve America from my childhood. It is rare that my poems stick to their narrative. I had no idea where the poem was headed and was surprised by the girl at the end who I had not remembered until the moment she appeared on the pages. She became the only person who was not, somehow, a romanticized cartoon. Vulnerable, yet dignified.” (web)