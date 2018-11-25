Molly Fisk

PARTICULATE MATTER

If all you counted were tires on the cars left in driveways and stranded beside the roads.

Melted dashboards and tail lights, oil pans, gas tanks, window glass, seat belt clasps.

The propane tanks in everyone’s yards, though we didn’t hear them explode.

R-13 insulation. Paint, inside and out. The liquor store’s plastic letters in puddled

colors below their charred sign. Each man-made sole of every shoe in all those closets.

The laundromat’s washers’ round metal doors.

But then Arco, Safeway, Walgreens, the library — everything they contained.

How many miles of electrical wire and PVC pipe swirling into the once-blue sky:

how many linoleum acres? Not to mention the valley oaks, the ponderosas, all the wild

hearts and all the tame, their bark and leaves and hooves and hair and bones, their final

cries, and our neighbors: so many particular, precious, irreplaceable lives that despite

ourselves we’re inhaling.

—from Poets Respond

November 25, 2018

__________

Molly Fisk: “So many of us live near enough to Paradise, CA to have been under the pall of smoke its burning created. I’m in Nevada City, a Sierra foothills town equally likely to burn, equally hard to evacuate. Like many others in CA, we were wearing N95 masks and staying indoors, and talking to each other about what was in this particulate matter. A phrase we didn’t think of much ten years ago, and now everyone knows.” (web)