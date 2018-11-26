November 26, 2018

Heather Bell

SAD SONG

After the eighth cup of cheap coffee,

you sit with me at the kitchen table and I

never know what to say. Because in daylight,

I am frightened, the way the

sun catches your face making your eyes

seem lighter

moon jellyfish

or Glaucus atlanticus—

strange blue dragons

So here is what I should have said

yesterday: mayflies have the shortest lifespan

of any organism but still

they keep finding each other. The Tiger

Pistol Shrimp makes

a shrill sad song

in order to stun its prey.

These are facts

you mouthy sonofabitch

shut up and let me love you

—from Rattle #61, Fall 2018

__________

Heather Bell: “It’s a funny thing watching a decade long marriage fall apart. We all do what we can. We find comfort where we can. These poems are for Dan, thanks for holding your arms out when I was barreling toward the sun. Love poems were impossible until I met you.” (web)