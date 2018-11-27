J.M. Francheteau

JOHN HINCKLEY CAN MOVE OUT OF HIS MOTHER’S HOUSE

His world is a 75 mile perimeter

around the spindle that is Williamsburg—

what’s the point of arguing

the spherical Earth,

in a life bound so tightly

the ground does not curve?

No contrails, no conspiracies,

no Kennedys, just groceries.

The opposite of magical thinking

is not science but acceptance,

that it’s possible to drive off

one end of the world

and appear years later

in another.

A pastor teaches Hinckley

how to order prefabs

off the internet,

to swing a hammer

into wooden pegs

for the small residences

of doves and wrens.

He lives in a room

mom’s hung with his own art,

paintings of horses, castles,

bowls of fresh fruit.

Being not-guilty by reason

of insanity begets a list

of things he cannot do.

Stability is a condition of release.

His mood cannot perceptibly worsen.

He must work three days per week,

and continue to play guitar.

He cannot be lonely. He cannot be

alone for long.

When his mother dies,

he will be allowed grief

within certain parameters,

monitored by men

with phone cords in their necks.

There will be consequences

if he’s caught

searching for himself.

A bullet from a .22 caliber

travels 1200 feet per second,

can take decades to kill a man

re-learning the hooks and pulleys

required to rack a smile into place,

to flood a corpse with life.

John Hinckley can move

out of his mother’s house,

but when she’s gone

he may be moved back.

—from Poets Respond

November 27, 2018

__________

J.M. Francheteau: “I came across the strange headline that a man has been allowed by a judge to move out of his mother’s house. Reading the story, and other coverage of attempted Reagan assassin John Hinckley’s gradual release from institutionalized care after over three decades, made me think about the ramifications of allowing someone to live for a crime that would’ve merited execution in any other era–and what it means to go further, and let them actually live. Hinckley is essentially being judged on his ability to act like a legal idea of a sane person, and failure means return to prison, likely for good.” (web)