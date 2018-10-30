October 30, 2018

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Katherine Huang

THE HAPPY MEDITATOR

With a leg-cross

onto his skateboard,

he cropped himself

from the mirage.

No longer afraid

to be discovered

by the pale

shiny people who

populated the beach,

bleaching the oasis

with their sunscreen,

he became

three-dimensional

again, solid enough

to hear the rustle

of summer leaves.

When his mother

called, he tried

to explain to her

how he could depart

instantly from places

when they no longer

seemed real: the city,

the lakeside, the closeness

of today, leaving behind

not so much a shadow

as a doorway open to

interpretation.

—from Ekphrastic Challenge

September 2018, Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green: “It’s not often that my favorite aspect of a poem is the line breaks, but that’s the case here; they’re perfect. There’s a both a tension and a touch of surprise in every new line as the poem slowly winds its way down the page, and the effect is perfectly meditative. I also loved that the poem centers around what seemed to me the most interesting detail of the photograph—the way that the figure appears physically separate from it, as if he’s practicing zazen in front of a green screen.”